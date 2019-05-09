Naidu blaming EVMs for his looming defeat: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for levelling baseless allegations against the functioning of EVMs, YSRC political affairs committee member and party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday said Naidu was preparing ground to blame EVMs for his impending defeat.

Recalling that the Supreme Court had rejected to hear the review petition on scrutiny of more number of VVPATs filed by Naidu and 21 other parties, Rambabu said it was shocking that Naidu went to the Election Commission with the same demand soon after the SC refused to accept the review petition.Rambabu said Naidu won elections in 2014 when the same EVMs were used. “EVMs are not introduced for the first time in 2019 and Naidu should take note of this. This time, even VVPATs are there,’’ Rambabu said. It is clear that Naidu was preparing ground for his impending defeat and he wants to blame EVMs for his defeat, the YSRC spokesperson said.

On Naidu’s insistence to hold a cabinet meeting even as the Model Code of Conduct is in force, Rambabu asked as to what is the need for him to convene the Cabinet meeting now. “If there is a genuine need, he can convene the Cabinet meeting. But Naidu wants to hold the Cabinet meeting only to prove himself. Is Naidu ignorant of the MCC?’’ Rambabu questioned.

‘Substandard quality of work in capital’

Referring to the damage caused to the buildings and infrastructure in the Amaravati Interim Government Complex(IGC) due to the gales on Tuesday, Rambabu said the damage exposes the sub-standard works in the construction of capital city infrastructure. “A gale of very low intensity had led to the damage to the window panes of the temporary High Court. Is this your international standard capital?’’ he questioned. Rambabu said the smart pole that collapsed due to the winds was installed by spending `25 lakh. “This exposes the sub-standard work that Naidu had shown the people graphics for five years.’’