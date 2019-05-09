Poster on public safety

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao released a poster and a pamphlet on public safety and instructed the city residents to alert the police upon coming acraoss anti-social activities in their localities.

The top cop said that the move was intended to bring awareness on measures to be taken during summer as many people sleep outside their homes at night during the season, which he said could lead to more number of robberies.

“By spreading the message, we will spread awareness among residents to prevent crimes during summer. Police will conduct awareness sessions in residential colonies,” the Police Commissioner said.