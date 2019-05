By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement department sleuths raided several mills in Krishna district to crack the whip on errant rice millers.During the inspections, officials verified the stocks and records of PDS rice stored in Paddy Procurement Centres (PPC).“We have collected records of stocks from mills and PPCs. Action will be initiated against errant mill owners,” V&E DSP Vijay Paul said.