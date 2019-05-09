Report sought on ‘irregularities’ in issuance of postal ballots

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has directed the district collectors to submit their reports on the alleged irregularities in the issuance of postal ballots. In an informal interaction with mediapersons on Wednesday, Dwivedi said that the EC received complaints about non-issuance of postal ballots to some employees on poll duty.

Observing that there would be around 400 postal ballots in every constituency, he said there are complaints that while some employees were not given the postal ballots, some others were given two to three postal ballots.

Stating that the responsibility of issuing postal ballots was given to gazetted officers, he said that only one postal ballot should be issued to a government employee on election duty.Meanwhile, the YSRC leaders on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the CEO alleging irregularities in issuance of postal ballots.

YSRC leaders Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and MLA Thippeswamy called on the CEO in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi and complained that election officials have issued two postal ballots each to 108 employees in Madakasira constituency of Anantapur district.