25 East India Company coins found in TTD coffers

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Archaeology department has identified 25 antique coins, dating back to the East India Company rule, in the offerings made by devotees in the hundi of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. More such antiquities are likely to be found as State Archaeology department officials will continue to sift through the TTD coffers filled with tonnes of foreign coins till May 18.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of State Archaeology and Museums department G Vani Mohan explained that the TTD invited them to identify rare and precious coins, before they are sent for melting and converting into bars/blocks.

“The TTD does the basic grading of the offerings in the coffers and invites us to identify if there are any antiques among them. This is the fourth time we are looking for antiques. During our first three searches, we found gold and silver offerings. This time, we came across foreign currency, including mounds of Malaysian coins. The process started four days ago and we have so far found 25 East India Company coins,” she said. During the first three inspections, the Archaeology department found gold and silver antiques. After identification, the department collects the antique coins and certifies that the remaining offerings don’t have any rare coins. The commissioner further added that 15 officials were deployed to complete the task as there were tonnes of coins.

According to sources, there is over 50 tonnes of currency, which has been segregated by the temple authorities for disposal. These offerings contain currencies from about 68 countries. Sources further said that the team headed by Vani Mohan started the exercise after TTD had written a letter to Archaeology department seeking its help in identifying rare coins.