Krishna district Collector seeks public support for canal cleaning

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz inspected Bandar Canal at Yanamalakuduru area in the city on Thursday to take stock of the progress in the cleanliness drive being conducted by Irrigation and Panchayat Raj departments to clear the waste accumulated in the water bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that the people residing near the river were polluting it by indiscriminately dumping household, construction and demolition waste into the water body.

The district administration and the municipal corporation had recently undertaken cleanliness drive of the canals.

“About 11,000 metric tonne of wastes accumulated in the irrigation canals passing through the city has been removed and shifted to the dumping yard,” Imitaz said.

Besides the adminisation’s efforts, the Collector sought cooperation of the residents to prevent polluting of the water bodies. He added that enthused by the massive participation of the public in the cleanliness drive, the administration is planning series of activities to replicate the cleanliness drive across the district. Prakasam Barrage executive engineer Ramesh and district tourism official Velaga Joshi accompanied Imtiaz during the visit.