Govt prohibits RTC staff from strike for 6 months

JAC convener P Damodar, accompanied by other union leaders Ch Sundaraiah, V Varahala Naidu and YV Rao, served the notice, containing 30 demands, on the management. 

VIJAYAWADA: Soon after the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) workers’ unions served a strike notice on the management on Thursday, the government responded by issuing orders prohibiting strikes in the Corporation for six months.
The order, issued by Special Chief Secretary (Transport, and Roads and Buildings) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, read: “...powers conferred by the AP Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971 (AP Act No. 20 of 1971), the government of Andhra Pradesh hereby prohibits strikes in any service under the control of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation...for a period of six months with effect from the date of issue of the notification.”

Both the National Mazdoor Union (NMU), which had served its notice on Wednesday, and the JAC have warned of consequences if the Corporation fails to deliver by May 22. The JAC will agitate near the APSRTC’s 128 bus depots on May 10.

The JAC’s major demands include implementation of employees’ wage revision (as per the agreement done in the presence of Transport Minister K Atchannaidu on February 5), the Corporation’s losses should be borne by the State government, increase in retirement age from the existing 58 years to 60 years and no further layoffs. 

Speaking to mediapersons after serving the notice, Damodar sought to know how the RTC’s managing director, who claimed that the Corporation was coming out of losses, can say that the employees were responsible for the losses it incurred. 

“Since 2014, over 12,000 employees have been laid off and no measures were taken to fill the vacant posts. Besides, the management has been setting the ground to terminate services of 4,000 more staff of the State-owned transport company.” 

