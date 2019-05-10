ICET first ranker feted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Karumuri Naga Sumanth, secured State first rank in the ICET results that were released on May 8, Sandeep Kambhampati, Director of Dimensions Coaching Centre has said.

He also mentioned that Ch Pavan Kumar was the State first ranker in ICET 2018. He said that it was a moment of pride as students from Guntur district secured two State first ranks consecutively in ICET exam.

A programme was conducted to felicitate Naga Sumanth on Thursday. Academic Director Madhusudan Rao, faculty KM Jaya Rao, Kishore, Naresh and Pratap congratulated Naga Sumanth.