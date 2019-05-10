Andhra teacher booked for ‘rape’ bid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A physical education teacher allegedly attempted to rape a woman at Pedda Veedhi in Gudivada town in Krishna district on Wednesday evening.

According to Gudivada town police, the incident happened when the victim was entering the bathroom. Accused Ratnadas, a tenant and neighbour of the 30-year-old victim, allegedly followed the woman, barged into the bathroom and attempted to rape her.

However, the victim was saved after neighbours responded to her screams seeking help and came to her rescue. Catching the accused red-handed, the locals beat him up on the streets before handing the teacher over to the police.

The accused has been booked for attempt to rape and court sent him to judicial remand on Thursday.