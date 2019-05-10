Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC hopes to raise Rs 40 crore BPS revenue as deadline extended

2,000 applications received since Jan, none cleared as VMC workers busy with poll duties

Published: 10th May 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) expects a revenue of `40 crore after extension of the deadline for regularisation of Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) till June 30. 
‘’We expect a revenue of `40 crore through BPS as the State government has extended the deadline till June 30. A meeting was convened with building supervisors asking them to identify the unauthorised structures that have mushroomed across the city over the past few months,” VMC city planner K Lakshman Rao said.

“The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department had announced BPS in the city in 2007. In 2015, the civic body collected applications from the property owners for a period of six months. In January this year, the MA&UD issued a government order for regularisation of buildings constructed by deviating from the sanctioned building plans. Since then, the civic body has received 2,000 applications from the property owners since January and majority of them are yet to be cleared,” he added. 

The civic body’s city planner attributed the delay in regularising the building plans to the deployment of majority of the department staff in election duties. “Taking advantage of the situation, a few builders in the city suburbs violated the norms and constructed illegal structures which came to our notice after which officials concerned carried out demolition drives in Bhavanipuram, Andhra Prabha Colony, Patamata and other prime areas of the city,” he added.

Lakshman Rao said that the number of applications received this year is low as compared to those received in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp