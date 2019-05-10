VMC hopes to raise Rs 40 crore BPS revenue as deadline extended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) expects a revenue of `40 crore after extension of the deadline for regularisation of Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) till June 30.

‘’We expect a revenue of `40 crore through BPS as the State government has extended the deadline till June 30. A meeting was convened with building supervisors asking them to identify the unauthorised structures that have mushroomed across the city over the past few months,” VMC city planner K Lakshman Rao said.

“The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department had announced BPS in the city in 2007. In 2015, the civic body collected applications from the property owners for a period of six months. In January this year, the MA&UD issued a government order for regularisation of buildings constructed by deviating from the sanctioned building plans. Since then, the civic body has received 2,000 applications from the property owners since January and majority of them are yet to be cleared,” he added.

The civic body’s city planner attributed the delay in regularising the building plans to the deployment of majority of the department staff in election duties. “Taking advantage of the situation, a few builders in the city suburbs violated the norms and constructed illegal structures which came to our notice after which officials concerned carried out demolition drives in Bhavanipuram, Andhra Prabha Colony, Patamata and other prime areas of the city,” he added.

Lakshman Rao said that the number of applications received this year is low as compared to those received in 2015.