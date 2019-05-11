1,100 tonnes garbage removed from Krishna river: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz has said reiterated that persons responsible for indiscriminate garbage dumping into three canals in the city would be booked and stringent action would be initiated against them as they contribute to water pollution.

Inspecting the canals on Friday, the Collector underscored the importance of keeping the water bodies, which quench the thirst of lakhs of people, should be protected. “That is why, we have recently launched a river cleaning programme called ‘Nenu Saitam Krishnamma Suddhi Sevalo’ and removed 1,100 tonnes of waste from Krishna river and moved them to the dumping yard. The cleaning activity is still continuing going,” he added. The district administration, with the support from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Water Resources department, will deploy machinery in 13 locations of the city and 18 areas nearby gram panchayats, he noted.

Later, he inspected the fish market in Ramalingeswara Nagar and directed the VMC officials to ensure that dustbins were placed so that the wastes generated are not dumped into the nearby canal.

Canal cleaning drive

The two-day canal cleaning campaign, Nenu Saitam Krishnamma Suddhi Sevalo, kicked off last week with the aim to clean Bandar, Ryves and Eluru canals that pass through Vijayawada