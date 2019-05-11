18 Prakasam mandals sizzle at above 45 Celsius

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury continues to hover between 40 and 45 degree Celsius at several places in the State under the influence of heatwave, causing severe discomfort to people. As per Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) recordings, Tripuranthakam in Prakasam district scorched at 47.1 degree Celsius on Friday. People are advised to refrain from venturing out in the hot sun without taking precautions.

According to IMD readings, Jangamaheswarapuram recorded the highest temperature of 45 degree Celsius in the State.As per weather forecast, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to take place in all the districts of Coastal AP for the next 3-4 days and heatwave conditions likely to prevail in South Coastal AP for the next 24 hours.

The Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE), a division of RTGS, observed that Tripuranthakam recorded the highest temperature of 47.1 degree Celsius at 3 pm on Friday, followed by Mundlamuru with 46.51 degree Celsius and Peda Cherlopalli with 46.41 degree Celsius. As many as 18 mandals in Prakasam district recorded temperature ranging between 44 and 47 degree Celsius. Chittoor, Nellore, Kurnool and Kadapa also reeled under heatwave conditions.

Going by the IMD recordings, the temperature and variation from above normal came down at some places on Friday. Three places recorded moderate heat wave conditions with a variation between 3.3 and 3.8 degree Celsius above normal. Jangamaheswarapuram recorded the highest temperature of 45 degree Celsius, followed by Tirupati with 44.5 degree Celsius. Kurnool (43.9 degree Celsius), Anantapur (41.6 degree Celsius) and Kadapa (41 degree Celsius) also sizzled in Rayalaseema.

IMD forecast for Saturday

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal AP. Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts. A cyclonic circulation lies over South Coastal AP and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level, which results in thunderstorms and lightning activity from May 12