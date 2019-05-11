Home Cities Vijayawada

18 Prakasam mandals sizzle at above 45 Celsius

No respite from scorching heat; RTGS advises people to refrain from venturing out in hot sun sans precautions

Published: 11th May 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mercury continues to hover between 40 and 45 degree Celsius at several places in the State under the influence of heatwave, causing severe discomfort to people. As per Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) recordings, Tripuranthakam in Prakasam district scorched at 47.1 degree Celsius on Friday. People are advised to refrain from venturing out in the hot sun without taking precautions.

According to IMD readings, Jangamaheswarapuram recorded the highest temperature of 45 degree Celsius in the State.As per weather forecast, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to take place in all the districts of Coastal AP for the next 3-4 days and heatwave conditions likely to prevail in South Coastal AP for the next 24 hours.

The Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE), a division of RTGS, observed that Tripuranthakam  recorded the highest temperature of 47.1 degree Celsius at 3 pm on Friday, followed by  Mundlamuru with 46.51 degree Celsius and Peda Cherlopalli with 46.41 degree Celsius. As many as 18 mandals in Prakasam district recorded temperature ranging between 44 and 47 degree Celsius. Chittoor, Nellore, Kurnool and Kadapa also reeled under heatwave conditions.

Going by the IMD recordings, the temperature and variation from above normal came down at some places on Friday. Three places recorded moderate heat wave conditions with a variation between 3.3 and 3.8 degree Celsius above normal. Jangamaheswarapuram recorded the highest temperature of 45 degree Celsius, followed by Tirupati with 44.5 degree Celsius. Kurnool (43.9 degree Celsius), Anantapur (41.6 degree Celsius) and Kadapa (41 degree Celsius) also sizzled in Rayalaseema.

IMD forecast for Saturday

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal AP. Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts. A cyclonic circulation lies over South Coastal AP and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level, which results in thunderstorms and lightning activity from May 12

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Celsius Heat wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp