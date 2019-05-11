Animal Husbandry department to improve cattle feed supply

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Animal Husbandry Department is looking for alternatives to resolve the issue of transportation of feed for animals in the drought-hit areas of the State. Though officials said there is no shortage of feed, farmers in the 257 mandals of the State facing drought, especially in Rayalaseema region, are finding it difficult to provide feed to their cattle due to supply issues.

According to the officials, over 55,000 metric tonnes of silage, Total Mixed Ration (TMR) and concentration feed is available.

However, farmers of Rayalaseema region, particularly Anantapur, contend that they are forced to procure the feed from other sources, resulting in increase of their expenses. “It is true that there is a delay in the supply. The problem is that the demand for cattle feed is in Anantapur, while the production is in West Godavari. However, we are looking for alternatives to ensure the supply of cattle feed to the farmers of drought affected mandals at the earliest,” a senior official from the department explained.

It may be recalled that a total of 257 mandals in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts were declared drought-hit in Rabi (2018-19). However, drought-like situation is prevailing in several other districts, which fall even under the assured water supply regions. In view of the soaring mercury levels, the Animal Husbandry Department is also creating awareness among the farmers to protect their milch cattle. The department has held two-day village-level meetings to ensure that preventive steps are taken by the cattle rearers to protect them from scorching heat. “We are distributing pamphlets advising farmers not to send their animals for grazing between 9 am and 5 pm, to keep them in shade and supply regular water,” another official said.