BJP will win  over 300 LS seats: Kanna Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has claimed that the saffron party will win over 300 Lok Sabha seats and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reelected. He further claimed that there is a wave in favour of Modi across the country. Kanna, in a statement on Friday, said that during his visit to various parts of the country as part of poll campaign, he noticed that people are keen on voting the BJP to power again.