Burglars decamp with  booty worth Rs 7.45 lakh

Published: 11th May 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image of robber used for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A gang of unidentified miscreants allegedly barged into a house and stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 7.45 lakh at Gandigunta village in Vuyyuru mandal late Thursday night.

According to Vuyyuru police, the complainant Dandamudi Venkat Rao is a businessman and was out of station when the incident took place. By inspecting the scene of offence, police said that the miscreants broke the locks, got into the house and decamped with 80 grams of gold ornaments worth `2.63 lakh and 12 kg of silver articles from the safe.

Venkat Rao came to know about the incident when the neighbours alerted that his house locks were broken. Rao immediately informed the police who reached the scene with clues team and dog squad.
A theft case was registered and investigation is on to ascertain the identity of the accused. “Fingerprints were gathered at the spot and CCTV footage was being examined to identify the suspects,” said the police.

