Election Commission of India website to get results first from counting centres

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India has made it clear that results should be announced only after entering them in the suvidha.eci.gov.in website of the ECI.

Addressing election officials through a video conference from New Delhi on Friday, ECI Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Director Kushal Pathak explained the procedure and precautions to be followed in counting of votes on May 23.

Besides uploading round-by-round results to the results.eci.gov.in website to enable the public to know the trends, the officials should also upload them to suvidha.eci.gov.in to inform the results to contestants, he said.

Stating that Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers should take all necessary precautions while entering the data, he said there is an opportunity to rectify the data. Data should be updated once in every five minutes and display boards should be set up at the counting centres. Results should be declared only by Returning Officers, he said.

Directing the officials to conduct rehearsals for counting from 8 am to 1 pm on May 21, he said they should come to a conclusion on the number of rounds prior to the commencement of counting of votes. A printout of every round of counting should be taken, he said.

Cabinet meet agenda sent to ECI

Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has forwarded the agenda of the cabinet meeting proposed to be held on May 14 to the Election Commission of India. After receiving the proposal from the Screening Committee headed by the Chief Secretary, the CEO on Friday sent it to the ECI for approval. The ECI is expected to take a decision on giving approval for the cabinet meeting within two days. The four-point agenda for the cabinet meeting includes Fani cyclone relief, drinking water scarcity, seasonal conditions and NREGS.