Five arrested for cricket betting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police reportedly arrested a five-member cricket betting gang and seized Rs 22,500 cash, 35 mobile phones and two laptops from them on Friday.

The five gamblers belong to Eluru in West Godavari district and reportedly came to Vijayawada on Wednesday for cricket betting.

According to Patamata police, they received a tip-off from credible sources that the accused were indulging in cricket betting in a rented house near Ramavarappadu. The police raided the place and caught the five persons red-handed. “We are suspecting the involvement of some big people in the racket. A case has been registered and the accused are being questioned,” said the police.