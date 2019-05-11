Home Cities Vijayawada

Intermediate advanced suppl exams from May 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intermediate-advanced supplementary examinations will be held from May 14 to 22. The results will be declared in the first week of June. While the first year examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, second-year exams will take place from 2.30 to 5.30 pm. Examinations will be held at 922 centres across the State.

Out of the total 4,84,591 students applied for the supplementary examinations, 1.75 lakh candidates are appearing for betterment. The remaining 3.1 lakh students failed in the Intermediate exams held in March.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary B Udayalakshmi said that all the necessary arrangements will be made at the centres for the smooth conduct of exams and directions in this regard have been issued to District Collectors, SPs and other officials.

Out of the total 922 exam centres, 67 have been identified as problematic. Prohibitory orders will be promulgated at the problematic centres to thwart any untoward incident. In the Intermediate exams held in March, 26 malpractice cases were registered. CCTV cameras will be installed at all the examination centres to curb copying and other malpractices, she said. Spot valuation will commence soon after the end of exams on May 22.

Students can either get hall tickets from their respective colleges or download them from jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. Stern action will be taken against private college managements if they pressurise students to clear the fee dues for issuance of hall tickets, the BIE Secretary said.

