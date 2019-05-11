Kuppam-like segments help win more LS seats: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that TDP taken up ‘Dharma Poratam’ against the Centre for getting justice to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said his efforts helped in uniting all the anti-BJP forces at the national level.

After a break of three days, Naidu resumed the review of polling trends with leaders of Assembly segments in Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in a resort at Mangalagiri on Friday.

Expressing his desire to have a key Assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency to help the TDP win the seat easily, Naidu said TDP was winning Chittoor Lok Sabha seat every time with the help of majority achieved in Kuppam Assembly segment. “Though I am not taking part in electioneering in Kuppam, I am getting a majority of 70,000 votes, which is helping TDP win Chittoor Lok Sabha seat every election,” he said.

The TDP chief who saw anti-BJP wave across the nation, said, “The downfall of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun when he started targeting TDP. I differed with Modi and BJP for the cause of the State. As the Centre failed to implement the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and assurances given by former PM Manmohan Singh, TDP MPs stalled Parliament and moved the no-confidence motion against the BJP government.”

Besides targeting Modi, Naidu also lashed out at YSR Congress. “While I am striving for the development of the State, where is Opposition Leader and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy? He went abroad to roam,” he remarked.The TDP chief also reviewed the polling trend with leaders of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency.