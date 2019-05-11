Home Cities Vijayawada

Railways suffers Rs 2.97 crore loss due to Cyclone Fani

120 trains fully cancelled and 40,390 passengers given full refund of fare

Published: 11th May 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) incurred a revenue loss of Rs 2,97,92,581 due to severe cyclonic storm Fani. According to a press release issued on Friday, 137 trains have been affected during the cyclonic storm period. Several trains had to be partially cancelled, cancelled or diverted during the cyclonic period to provide safety to the passengers and train operations.

As many as 120 trains have been fully cancelled and 40,390 passengers have been given a full refund of the fare which amounted to Rs 2,93,60,249. Nine trains have been partially cancelled and five trains were run on the diverted route which resulted in the cancellation of tickets by 554 passengers and an amount of Rs 3,44,002/- has been refunded. SCR has run three special trains between Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada – Howrah and Secunderabad – Howrah on May 4 and 5 respectively by which around 3,043 stranded passengers were able to travel to their destinations. SCR has earned an amount of Rs 20.9 lakh by running special trains.

Timely action

SCR has swung into action immediately after the cyclonic storm receded. It has made arrangements to run three special trains for the convenience of passengers stranded at important stations.

Cyclone Fani

