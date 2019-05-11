Tragedy strikes family: Man, son electrocuted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a man and his son died of electrocution after they came into contact with a transformer wire at Leelanagar village in Nuzvid mandal late Thursday night.

According to police, the incident happened when the father Manthena Ismail (50) tried to save his son Venkateswara Rao (25) from attempting suicide by touching the transformer wire outside his house. While the son died on the spot, father died while undergoing treatment in the government hospital.

The police further said family of Ismail hailed from Chittapur village in Chatrai mandal and migrated to Leelanagar two months ago. Ismail is survived by one wife and two sons.

While the elder son got married and separated from them, younger son Venkateswara Rao was a daily wage labourer and was addicted to alcohol. When Ismail came to know that his son Venkateswara Rao left the job recently, the former confronted the latter and questioned him.

Following which, Venkateswara Rao threatened his father that he would commit suicide and touched the transformer wires. In a bid to rescue his son, Ismail too got electrocuted.

“Venkateswara Rao felt insulted when his father questioned him and took the extreme step of committing suicide. A case of accidental death has been registered and investigation is on,” said the police.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of two persons from the same family.