ACEO to election officials: Ensure foolproof security at strongrooms 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sujatha Sharma has directed the district election officers (DEOs) to ensure foolproof security at the strongrooms where the EVMs are kept and send daily reports to the CEO.

Pointing out the directions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), she directed the officials to make arrangements to conduct counting as per the protocol prescribed by the ECI.

Addressing the officials at a video conference organised by the ECI office Senior Deputy Chief Election Officer Umesh Sinha from New Delhi on Saturday, the ACEO said that the DEOs should visit the counting centres twice a day and review the security arrangements along with the SP concerned and send a daily report.

She said the State-level training on counting will be conducted in Vijayawada on May 17.

Earlier, Umesh Sinha underscored the need for continuous monitoring of security at strongrooms through CC cameras.

Keeping in view the natural calamities, floods, fire mishaps and other untoward incidents, officials concerned should make necessary arrangements at the strongrooms to face any eventuality.

Keys of strongroom should be kept with DEOs and returning officers of the constituencies concerned, he added.