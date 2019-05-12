Applications invited for electrician course

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) on Saturday gave a call for admission to its industrial electrician course at its training centres in Guntur and Rajampet. Counselling for the course will begin from Monday onwards.

In a press release issued here, APNRTS said that internationally trained and experienced trainers will impart skills to local youth to make them ready for work in countries such as Kuwait, UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia where there are abundant opportunities for skilled workers. Those willing to take up the course must be at least intermediate or ITI pass.

“This is the call for the second batch of students. Besides a certificate after successfully completing the course, the selected candidates would get free boarding and food for three months,” the statement said. For further information, contact 0863-2340678, 8500027678.