Babu’s servant held, Rs 18Lakh valuables seized

Police on Saturday arrested a domestic servant and recovered valuables worth `18.03 lakh stolen from a senior IAS officer’s house.

Published: 12th May 2019 09:55 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Saturday arrested a domestic servant and recovered valuables worth Rs 18.03 lakh stolen from a senior IAS officer’s house.
Acting on a complaint lodged by Amrita Kumar, wife of Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Secretary, Irrigation department, Suryaraopet police registered a case.

According to her complaint, the incident happened on March 29, when the IAS officer had gone to Karnataka on election duty while she had left for Hyderabad. She said their servant Bikas Sonawar from Kolkata had left the job without prior intimation. When she returned on March 31, she had found the locker open and cash and other valuables including six gold bangles, chain, wristwatch and mobile phone missing.

Soon after Shashi Bhushan Kumar returned, she immediately lodged a complaint with Suryaraopet police registered a case under Section 381 of IPC (theft by clerk or servant) against Sonawar and launched a manhunt to nab him. “A police team went to Kolkata, arrested Sonawar and brought him back to Vijayawada on a transit warrant. Sonawar was produced before a magistrate who sent him to judicial remand,” according to a press release issued by police on Saturday.  What still remains a mystery is the value of property stolen. While the complaint claimed the property stolen was worth around `6.35 lakh, police said they that recovered `18.03 lakh worth of valuables includes cash.

