CM N Chandrababu Naidu derailed financial position of State for selfish gains: YSRC

The amount so raised was used for unproductive and self-promotion activities while genuine bills were gathering dust in the State offices, he alleged. 

Published: 12th May 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had derailed the financial position of the State for “selfish gains”. “For his selfish gains and to benefit his aides, Naidu has destabilised the financial situation of the State.

He had emptied the State coffers for getting benefit in the polls. Bills worth around Rs 3.50 lakh crore are pending,’’ YSRC MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy claimed. Srikanth Reddy said the TDP government has raised loans from every possible source and put the State in a debt trap. The amount so raised was used for unproductive and self-promotion activities while genuine bills were gathering dust in the State offices, he alleged. 

“Even contract workers and employees were deprived of their salaries. However, big contractors close to the TDP got their bills cleared in no time. The fact that about 3.46 lakh bills pending in various government offices tells the tale of financial mismanagement of the State,” he said. Subsidies to the poor, E-passbook bills, hostel bills, compensation, rehabilitation and other important issues were not paid, the YSRC MLA alleged. 

