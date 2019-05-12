Iskcon to teach yoga, music in summer camp from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon), Vijayawada will organise a summer camp ‘Gopal Fun School’ from May 13 to 17.

Boys and girls from 8 years to 13 years of age can participate in the camp that will be held from 8 am to 5 pm.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Iskcon Vijayawada temple president Chakradhari Das said that by participating in such programmes, students can build self confidence, improve concentration and inculcate values.

Participating students will be imparted with training on yoga, prayers, mantra recitation, meditation, music, dance, philosophy, painting, arts and craft during the four-day programme. For further details, those interested can contact 91772 95095.