Kanaka Durga flyover stuck due to unavailability of sand for construction

Soma Enterprise, contractor of the already-delayed Kanaka Durga flyover, is said to be facing the problem of unavailability of sand required to complete the project. 

Published: 12th May 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soma Enterprise, contractor of the already-delayed Kanaka Durga flyover, is said to be facing the problem of unavailability of sand required to complete the project. The firm has given a representation to the district administration citing the same, and requested its intervention to resolve the issue. 

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Md Imtiaz said representatives of the contracting agency submitted a requisition to him for sand on Saturday, and added the administration would identify a source to expedite the project construction. “The firm said it is facing difficulty in procuring sand. Our team will see where sand in the required amount is available within the nearby reaches and resolve the issue at the earliest without violating any National Green Tribunal (NGT) norm,” he said. According to the representation submitted by the firm, they need about 800 trucks of sand.

It maybe noted that the flyover, construction of which began in December 2015, has already missed multiple deadlines, owing to the delay in execution. 

Even though the State government wanted the project readied within a year (the actual time agreed upon as per the contract to finish the works), the plan could not be materialised. 

The officials said over 82 per cent of the civil works has been completed so far. For the record, the contracting agency has sought an Extension of Time till August as the provisional extension, given by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will end on May 14. 

One of the major reasons for the delay in execution of the 2.3-km-long project is the financial crunch the firm is facing, resulting in only four per cent progress in the last six months. As per the contract, the cost of the six-lane project is estimated at `282.4 crore. 

It is being constructed as part of the four-laning of NH 65 between Bhavanipuram and Kanaka Durga Varadhi Junction for a length of 5.28 km.

Progress in snail’s pace
The original deadline of December 2015  has been missed several times 
82 per cent of civil works have been completed 
Contracting agency had sought an Extension of Time till August. Four per cent progress in past six months due to funds crunch

