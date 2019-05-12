Chandrababu Naidu predicts Narendra Modi’s downfall on May 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Predicting that the people of the country will reject Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team in the general elections, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the voters will elect a new team to save democracy. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Naidu alleged that Modi and his team were destroying “the referee system” by doing away with the umpire. But, all their attempts will prove futile as the people have decided to elect a new team that works as per rules.

Making it clear that the fight taken up by the TDP is not at all against the Election Commission of India, he said it is only against the biased attitude of officials and the failure of EC in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Modi will not hesitate even to belittle leaders who had died a long time ago for gaining political mileage, Naidu said referring to Modi’s allegations against Rajiv Gandhi.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In another tweet, Naidu said, “After misusing the defense and army, attempts are being made to murder political leadership by fomenting clashes on communal lines. Despite having such a track record, Modi is trying to teach us morals”

Naidu also sought to know why the ECI is objecting to counting of 50 per cent VVPAT slips. “After taking 73 days for completion of the poll process, what is the problem in taking another six days for counting all VVPAT slips? Why was Modi shaken by the demand of the Opposition leaders to the EC?” Naidu said in reply to Modi’s criticism of the Opposition on the issue.

BJP slams Naidu

The BJP attacked Naidu for his remarks against Modi. “In 2004, you criticised the BJP, in 2014, you forged tie-up with us. In 2017, you moved a resolution at NDA meet stating that Modi should be re-elected. Now, you are criticising him for political mileage,” S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy tweeted.