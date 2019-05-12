‘Opposition shedding  crocodile tears’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC P Ashok Babu has accused the Opposition party leaders of shedding crocodile tears without responding to the issue of funds the State ought to get from the Centre. “Despite knowing the fact that the Centre and the dictatorial policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the causes for the alarming financial situation of the State, the YSRC leaders, who lack guts to confront Modi, are making baseless remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Ashok Babu refuted the statements made by YSRC leader G Srikanth Reddy against Naidu. Instead of demanding the Centre to release the pending funds to a tune of `5,000 crore on Polavaram project, NREGA and revenue deficit, the YSRC leaders are trying to cover up their helplessness and inefficiency by targeting Naidu, he said.