Home Cities Vijayawada

Security beefed up in Krishna for counting

Krishna district police is increasing personnel strength in Assembly segments that have a history of tension on vote counting date, that is just 10 days away.

Published: 12th May 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police is increasing personnel strength in Assembly segments that have a history of tension on vote counting date, that is just 10 days away.

Anticipating possibilities of tension or clashes on May 23 in Assembly constituencies Gudivada, Pamarru, Penamaluru and parts of Mylavaram and Jaggayapet constituencies, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Sarvasrestha Tripathi has instructed all DSPs and Circle Inspectors to increase the strength of police personnel in the identified segments. The SP instructed inspectors of all police stations to take persons arrested on poll day of April 11 in preventive detention on May 22, a day before counting of votes. 

Speaking to TNIE, the SP said: “Besides sporadic incidents such as arguments and minor clashes, the district police had succeeded in making the election a smooth affair. Strict instructions were given to concerned DSPs to impose Section 144 in places where it is necessary.” He also said all rowdy-sheets and those booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were called for counselling. “Police will safeguard the interests of civilians against any party leaders or supporters who intend to create problems,” he added. Meanwhile, Circle Inspectors of rural police stations visited locations which had witnessed tension and interacted with the villagers, telling them the need to maintain peace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp