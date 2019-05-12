Security beefed up in Krishna for counting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police is increasing personnel strength in Assembly segments that have a history of tension on vote counting date, that is just 10 days away.

Anticipating possibilities of tension or clashes on May 23 in Assembly constituencies Gudivada, Pamarru, Penamaluru and parts of Mylavaram and Jaggayapet constituencies, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Sarvasrestha Tripathi has instructed all DSPs and Circle Inspectors to increase the strength of police personnel in the identified segments. The SP instructed inspectors of all police stations to take persons arrested on poll day of April 11 in preventive detention on May 22, a day before counting of votes.

Speaking to TNIE, the SP said: “Besides sporadic incidents such as arguments and minor clashes, the district police had succeeded in making the election a smooth affair. Strict instructions were given to concerned DSPs to impose Section 144 in places where it is necessary.” He also said all rowdy-sheets and those booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were called for counselling. “Police will safeguard the interests of civilians against any party leaders or supporters who intend to create problems,” he added. Meanwhile, Circle Inspectors of rural police stations visited locations which had witnessed tension and interacted with the villagers, telling them the need to maintain peace.