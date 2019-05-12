Silver worth Rs 52 lakh seized, three arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested three persons for illegally transporting silver articles worth Rs 52.44 lakh without purchase bills on Saturday evening.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP- CTF) K Surya Chandra Rao, the three accused Thiruvenkata Mandhan (25), Dhanasekaran Karthikeyan (26) and Chanda Swamy Suguneswaran (29) hail from Salem district in Tamil Nadu and came to the city to sell the ornaments in jewellery shops illegally. While transporting silver ornaments in a car, the CTF team intercepted their vehicle and found 138 kg of silver.

The CTF team registered a case and `3.65 lakh cash was seized. The case is further referred to the Income Tax officials.