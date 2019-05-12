‘Smart City’ course brochure unveiled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has underscored the role of engineers in the development of smart cities in the country.

He unveiled a brochure of ‘Smart City Professional Course’ being introduced by KAYA Consulting Services Pvt Limited at a programme here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said the demand for professional engineers has increased due to the rapid growth in development activities.

KAYA Consulting Services Pvt Limited managing director Asgar said that they have a tie-up with national and international companies to provide job opportunities for students after the completion of job-oriented multidisciplinary engineering short-term course.