Respite from heatwave at last as brief spell of rains brings down day temperature in Vijayawada

After experiencing extreme heatwave conditions for nearly 10 days, coastal areas in the State got some respite on Saturday.

Published: 12th May 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Covering their heads with towels to protect themselves from severe summer heat, workers travel on a goods carrier in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After experiencing extreme heatwave conditions for nearly 10 days, coastal areas in the State got some respite on Saturday. The brief spell of rains accompanied by winds at some places brought down day temperature considerably in the coastal districts. Parts of Rayalaseema, however, continued to sizzle with temperature soaring above 46 degree Celsius.

On Saturday, the districts in Rayalaseema, especially Chittoor and Kurnool, sizzled with severe heatwave sweeping the region and maximum temperature rising above 46 degree Celsius. The coastal districts witnessed light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

In good news for the people in coastal and Rayalaseema regions boiled by searing heat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thunderstorm activity for the next 24-48 hours. 

According to Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) observations, Chittoor district sizzled with temperature touching  46.43 degree Celsius in Nagalapuram on Saturday. 

Almost 10 mandals in the district recorded temperature ranging between 45 and 47  degree Celsius. Chandragiri recorded 46.12, Renigunta 46.09 and Karvetinagaram 45.89 degree Celsius respectively.

IMD forecast

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Recordings of IMD
JMPuram - 44.50 C
Kurnool - 44.10 C
Tirupati - 440 C
Kadapa - 430 C
Anantapur-42.40C
Forecast 
by RTGS
Scattered light to moderate 
rainfall and thundershowers are likely to 
occur in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore and at a few places in Srikakulam for the next two days

Similarly, 10 mandals in Prakasam and several parts of Kurnool recorded temperature ranging between 45 to 47 degree Celsius.  Nellore  and Kadapa also experienced high temperature. RTGS weather experts said that on Saturday 24 mandals recorded temperature ranging between 45 and 47 degree Celsius and 162 mandals between 43 and 45 degree Celsius.

On Saturday, isolated places of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts were alerted for lightning strikes and most of these places experienced light showers with gusty winds.

According to IMD recordings, the maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram followed by 44.1 degree Celsius in Kurnool and 44 degree Celsius in Tirupati. 
According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. 

Weathermen expect that temperature to come down for a while as an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level lies over Telangana and neighbourhood. 

Heatwave rain

