Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation launches fragrance war to kill mosquitoes in 10 localities in city

Devices set up to eliminate mosquitoes within 250 m radius; dead to be used as data

Published: 12th May 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has recently installed ‘Mosquito Devices’ on a pilot basis in 10 localities in the city that are prone to vector-borne diseases. The devices will attract and kill the mosquitoes around 250 metres of its radius with its fragrant-but-poisonous liquid. The species and nature of the dead mosquitoes will be examined by VMC staff and steps needed to combat the menace will be formulated accordingly.

The devices, that are based on Internet of Things (IoT) technology, is part of US-based firm Moskeet’s sharing of ‘Smart Mosquito Control Management’ technology with the civic body. VMC in-charge biologist A Sridhar said that a team of officials recently conducted a survey across the 59 divisions of the city to identify the density of mosquitoes and steps needed to combat the menace through installation of ‘Mosquito Devices’.

“Officials have identified ten localities where mosquito population is high. They are Vambay Colony (Block no. 118 and C block), VMC Elementary School (HB Colony), Rajiv Nagar, Bramarambapuram,  Bhavanipuram, HB Colony water tank, KL Rao Nagar pump house, Rani Gari Thota and Urban Health Care Centre, Krishna Lanka,” he said.

Describing the functioning of the ‘Mosquito Devices’, Sridhar said that the IoT-based devices will operate with support of Global Positioning System (GPS) and will be linked to a central  database. 
“A fragrant liquid in the device will attract and kill the mosquitoes within 250 metres radius. The technology will help detect vectors and give a count of the mosquitoes. The data will be uploaded to Moskeet’s database and to VMC’s Command Control Room. The monitoring of mosquitoes will help the department identify the patterns and give a better understanding of mosquito population dynamics,” Sridhar added. 

The biologist said that the severity of the mosquito menace will be decided based on the number of mosquitoes found in the devices. 

“If less than 50 mosquitoes are found, then the locality is in ‘yellow’ category or safe. If the number is between 75 and 100, then the locality is in ‘orange’ category or alarming and if the number of mosquitoes is 100 or more then the locality is in ‘red’ category or dangerous,” he added. 
The mosquito density maps will help government prioritise sprays, according to VMC officials. The State had sanctioned Rs 1.55 crore for fighting mosquito menace in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mosquito Devices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp