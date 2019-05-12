Worker dies as tractor turns turtle

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One daily wage labourer died and 10 others suffered minor injuries when a tractor carrying bricks turned turtle near Tholukodu village in Mylavaram mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

According to workers, overspeeding was said to be the main reason behind the mishap and the injured were rushed to nearby government hospital.

The incident happened around 9 am when the tractor was ferrying 15 daily wage labourers from Reddigudem to Velvadam village.

The workers told police that a herd of buffalo came on the road suddenly, following which driver Nagappa lost control over the tractor and the vehicle turned turtle. Tanniru Tirupathi Rao (20), one of the passengers, died after the bricks fell on him. A case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving was registered against the driver.