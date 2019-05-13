CPI slams Election Commission for not disclosing ‘big’ names  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has found fault with the Election Commission for not disclosing the names of those who bought election bonds for hefty sums and accused the poll body of acting in a biased manner.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Ramakrishna said though the Supreme Court has directed the EC to disclose the names, the EC was not doing it. The Modi government feels that disclosure of names is not necessary.

“In just 10-days after the election notification was issued, Rs 2,256 crore was spent to purchase BJP election bonds by the corporates. It only shows their objective to get favours from the BJP government. On the one side, the Centre is stressing ‘transparency’ and on the other, it does not want to disclose the names of those who purchased election bonds,” he said.

He also questioned the inaction of the EC against TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy though he had openly admitted to spending Rs 50 crore in the elections for votes.

He held the State government responsible for the APSRTC losses and said it is yet to release Rs 75 crore to the corporation for using buses for Polavaram visits. He said the attitude of APSRTC MD Surendra Babu is the reason for RTC unions advancing their strike. They issued strike notices on May 9, instead of May 22 as planned.