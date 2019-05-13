Devotee drowns in Krishna river

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 19-year-old devotee drowned in Krishna river while on a family visit to a temple in Viswanathapalli village of Kodur mandal in Krishna district on Sunday morning. The deceased, P Niraj Kumar, a native of Gudivada, reportedly drowned while taking bath in the river before visiting Addanki Nancharamma temple in the village to fulfil his vow.

According to Kodur Sub Inspector S Priyakumar, the incident happened around 9 am on Sunday when around 10 members of the deceased’s family and friends visited the temple and were to offer special prayers to the presiding deity to fulfil their vows.

The devotees, including Niraj, ventured into the river after the temple priest asked them to take bath before commencing the rituals. “Niraj and his cousin did not pay heed to warnings and ventured deep into the river. However, the duo failed to swim back. While Niraj died on the spot, his cousin was rescued,” SI Priyakumar said. A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy.