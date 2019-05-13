Home Cities Vijayawada

Dispute over share in biz leads to partner's murder

Duo running a canteen at Pinnamaneni hospital in Chinna Avutupalli

VIJAYAWADA: Dispute over a share in business led to the death of one person in Chinna Avutupalli late on Saturday night.The deceased was identified as Yalamanchili Seshu Kumar Chowdary. He along with Sekhar was running a canteen at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital in Chinna Avutupalli.
According to Gannavaram police, the incident happened inside the college canteen when the accused Sekhar attacked Seshu with a knife over share in business.

After receiving knife injuries on the chest, Seshu Kumar fainted and was immediately rushed to Siddhartha hospital. Seshu died while undergoing treatment.One of the family members of the deceased, told police that Seshu and accused Sekhar started business four years ago.

When the accused suffered losses in other businesses, he started demanding Seshu to handover canteen business to him, for which the latter expressed his unwillingness.“Holding a grudge against Seshu, Sekhar stabbed the former to death and fled the scene. While Sekhar invested Rs 1.5 lakh, Seshu put Rs 5 lakh in the canteen business,” the police added.

Following a complaint lodged by Seshu’s family members, Gannavaram police registered a murder case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a manhunt to nab Sekhar.

