Farmer killed as lightning strikes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer died in lighting strike at Pedakurapadu on Sunday. According to sources, Sk Tajuddin (47) was struck by lighting when he took the buffaloes for grazing at Pedakurapadu. He is survived by wife and two children. Meanwhile, rain coupled with gales lashed Piduguralla. Heavy gales damaged electric poles. APSPDCL officials restored power supply in some parts of the town.