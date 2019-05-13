Joy of motherhood after 17-year wait

Ritika arun vaishali By

VIJAYAWADA: NNK Madhavi gave up all hopes of conceiving 17 years after her marriage. She even tried IVF, but that did not help as she suffered from high sugar. But things turned around in a dramatic way in March last year. She suddenly felt severe abdominal pain and visited a doctor in Chennai, where her husband was working, and was told that she was suffering from gastric problem.

“While examining me in March last year, the doctor pressed my stomach but I did not feel any pain. So he gave me medicines for gastric problems,” Madhavi recalled.In April 2018, she again felt similar pain and visited the same doctor, only to be told that she was nine months’ pregnant. “We were incredulous and we went to the doctor thinking that it might be a bloat. When we insisted on further tests, Madhavai was put through Sonography. And the result surprised us. It was confirmed that she was nine months’ pregnant. Our happiness knew no bounds. I took her to Hyderabad where she gave birth to our baby girl Saravani,” her husband N Chandrashekhar Rao, 40, an assistant accounts officer in Pay & Accounts department, said. Saravani, now 13 months, was born to the couple 17 years after their marriage. “We had lost all hopes as I could not conceive for so many years after my marriage. Due to high sugar, IVF also failed. None of the medical treatments helped,’’ Madhavi said.

The manner in which Madhavi became pregnant might be unusual but the couple think it was Pranav, their adopted son, who brought them the luck.

“After losing all hopes, we decided to adopt a child,’’ Madhavi said. A few days after adopting Pranav, then six months, the couple discovered that they were going to have a biological child of their own. “It was a miracle and life’s best surprise for us,” Rao said with joy shining in his eyes.

“Saravani brought us great joy. We consider Pranav our lucky charm and Saravani our ray of hope,” Madhavi said.