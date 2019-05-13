Home Cities Vijayawada

No respite in sight as Andhra continues to sizzle

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, is very likely to occur at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

heat

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite thunderstorm activity in coastal districts, heatwave conditions continue to trouble the entire State. In its latest forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department has said the State would experience 30-40 kmph winds and lightning in the coming days, adding heatwave was likely in isolated places.  

While Chittoor and Kurnool districts recorded over 45 degrees Celsius, thunderstorms, lightning activity and light rainfall took place in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Krishna and Guntur districts on Sunday. These coastal districts have been alerted for more lightning strikes.

According to Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), Chittoor district recorded highest temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius. Similar weather condition was seen in Prakasam, Nellore and Kurnool districts on the day.

Going by the IMD’s recordings, temperatures and variance from have come down from the normal line range to normal temperature range. Though the districts of Rayalaseema region sizzled with high mercury levels and heatwave, temperature were almost equal to the normal temperature range. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Tirupati was 43 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, is very likely to occur at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The weathermen added that the mercury-level may come down for a while, as a trough runs from Rayalaseema to Comorin area at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Rainfall forecast

RTGS said, light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers were possible in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Srikakulam districts

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp