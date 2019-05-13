No respite in sight as Andhra continues to sizzle

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite thunderstorm activity in coastal districts, heatwave conditions continue to trouble the entire State. In its latest forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department has said the State would experience 30-40 kmph winds and lightning in the coming days, adding heatwave was likely in isolated places.

While Chittoor and Kurnool districts recorded over 45 degrees Celsius, thunderstorms, lightning activity and light rainfall took place in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Krishna and Guntur districts on Sunday. These coastal districts have been alerted for more lightning strikes.

According to Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), Chittoor district recorded highest temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius. Similar weather condition was seen in Prakasam, Nellore and Kurnool districts on the day.

Going by the IMD’s recordings, temperatures and variance from have come down from the normal line range to normal temperature range. Though the districts of Rayalaseema region sizzled with high mercury levels and heatwave, temperature were almost equal to the normal temperature range. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Tirupati was 43 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, is very likely to occur at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The weathermen added that the mercury-level may come down for a while, as a trough runs from Rayalaseema to Comorin area at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Rainfall forecast

RTGS said, light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers were possible in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Srikakulam districts