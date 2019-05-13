Officials moot new dumpyard in Vijayawada

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna administration is contemplating a suitable land that can be used as a dumping yard for the waste generated in areas just outside the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits. The absence of such a place, it found out, was one of the major reasons for the garbage being let out into the canals.

Though Prathipadu has a dumping yard, officials said it was inadequate as it could not accommodate the waste generated from municipalities around the city. About 25 per cent of the city’s population live in gram panchayats Yanamalakuduru, Enikepadu, Prasadampadu, Ramavarappadu and Kanuru.

“There is no dumping yard for municipalities outside the city limits, which is home to three lakh people. We noticed that this is the major reason for the waste being let out into canals. We need another yard for these areas fir scientific disposal of garbage,” Collector Md Imtiaz told TNIE. The collector said he has sent a team of surveyors to identify suitable land for the purpose. “We have sought representation from locals for land allotment,” he observed. It may be noted that about 600 metric tonnes of waste is generated every day by areas under the VMC limits, and, if all the civic bodies around the city are added, this figure will be much higher.

In its recent Nenu Saitam Krishna Suddi Sevalo canal cleaning programme, the district administration was faced with the problem of a place to discard the waste collected. When it wanted to move them to Pathapadu dumping yard, it found out that the yard was only meant for waste generated by areas under the corporation limits.

As people in a few areas have resisted the presence of a dumping yard in their locality, the district administration has decided to identify a location, which is ideal and would not pose any problem to those living in its vicinity.

Bio-mining project inspected

Mayor Koneru Sreedhar on Sunday inspected the progress of the bio-mining project at Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard. During his visit, representatives of the private firm entrusted with the job told the mayor that around 2 lakh metric tonnes of garbage have been treated in the 32-acre yard as part of the project. The firm has also segregated plastic, rubber, metals and glass pieces from the waste. The segregated plastic and rubber wastes have been exported to cement manufacturing firms. Sreedhar told the firm to complete the project within the stipulated time period.