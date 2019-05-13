Home Cities Vijayawada

Takshasila’s Rs 1 crore scholarship

With a view to encouraging merit and talent among students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Takshasila IAS Academy, Vijayawada, has announced Rs 1 crore scholarship to Civil Service aspirants.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a view to encouraging merit and talent among students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Takshasila IAS Academy, Vijayawada, has announced Rs 1 crore scholarship to Civil Service aspirants.

Addressing a press conference at its Benz Circle campus here on Sunday, academy managing director BSN Durga Prasad and academic director and retired IAS officer N Nageswara Rao said that a scholarship test would be held for candidates from weaker sections. Interested candidates can register their names on the academy website www.takshasilaias.com on or before May 19.

Those who secured the first division in SSC  will have to write the test for the combined intermediate, degree plus IAS course (total 6 years). Those who have completed intermediate will have to write the test for degree plus IAS course (total 4 years). Those who secure top three ranks in the test, will get free coaching, board and lodging facility.

Those who secure fourth and fifth ranks will be eligible for free coaching, according academy officials.
The test will be conducted at academy’s Benz Circle and Kamayyathopu campuses in Vijayawada, Ascent Junior College, Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, Visakhapatnam, Sri Rama Engineering College, Karakambadi Road, Tirupati and KCP Skill Development Centre near Sai Baba Temple in Dwarakapuri Colony in Panjagutta, Hyderabad on May 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp