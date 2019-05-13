Takshasila’s Rs 1 crore scholarship

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a view to encouraging merit and talent among students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Takshasila IAS Academy, Vijayawada, has announced Rs 1 crore scholarship to Civil Service aspirants.

Addressing a press conference at its Benz Circle campus here on Sunday, academy managing director BSN Durga Prasad and academic director and retired IAS officer N Nageswara Rao said that a scholarship test would be held for candidates from weaker sections. Interested candidates can register their names on the academy website www.takshasilaias.com on or before May 19.

Those who secured the first division in SSC will have to write the test for the combined intermediate, degree plus IAS course (total 6 years). Those who have completed intermediate will have to write the test for degree plus IAS course (total 4 years). Those who secure top three ranks in the test, will get free coaching, board and lodging facility.

Those who secure fourth and fifth ranks will be eligible for free coaching, according academy officials.

The test will be conducted at academy’s Benz Circle and Kamayyathopu campuses in Vijayawada, Ascent Junior College, Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, Visakhapatnam, Sri Rama Engineering College, Karakambadi Road, Tirupati and KCP Skill Development Centre near Sai Baba Temple in Dwarakapuri Colony in Panjagutta, Hyderabad on May 22.