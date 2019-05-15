At last, VMC’s big fines on plastic bag users begin to yield results

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) penalising traders and hoteliers with hefty fines for use of plastic, businessmen have started refusing plastic bags to the public, asking them to bring their own eco-friendly carry-bags and utensils.

The civic body has recently seized hundreds of tonnes of plastic bags below 40 microns from across the city.“To restrict the use of plastic for packing of food, we have started asking our customers to bring their own utensils to pack sambar and dal. Many of them are not aware of the rule and are asking us to make an exception for them but we are following the rules and are also suggesting to them to do the same to safeguard our environment,” said M Murali Krishna, proprietor of Modern Foods at Besant Road.Following the strict implementation of the practice by some businessmen, even customers are now going prepared to the shops.“We have started carrying jute bags as street vendors in our locality are refusing to wrap the vegetables and fruits in plastic bags,” said homemaker K Rajitha.

Maintaining that she is for ban on plastic, Rajitha, however, sought jute bags at affordable prices and requested the civic body to initiate action against businessmen selling jute bags at exorbitant prices.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao said that the ban on plastic is meant to bring a behavioural change among the people as a section of traders continue to encourage use of plastic bags by not denying them to customers.

“Acting on directions of Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz, six enforcement teams had conducted surprise inspections across the three administrative circles of the city between May 6 and 11. Some 4,995 kg of banned plastic products were seized from 935 traders and a fine of `6.78 lakh was levied. More raids would be conducted,” he said.

