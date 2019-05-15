Cabinet meeting lauds officials for Fani relief works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The much-publicised Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu went off smoothly at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday.The meeting discussed only the issues mentioned in the agenda. It congratulated the officials for effective implementation of the MGNREGS programmes and relief and restoration measures in the cylone-affected places in the State.

“The meeting was held on a cordial note. Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam exchanged pleasantries with all the ministers, interacted with the Chief Minister and briefed him,’’ a minister told TNIE.During the meeting that lasted approximately for two hours, the Cabinet discussed the issues including Fani cyclone relief, drinking water situation in the State, drought, employment situation and MGNREGS, adhering to the conditions of Election Commission of India.

It may be recalled that Naidu announced his decision to hold the Cabinet meeting on May 10 but it was deferred to May 14 as there are some due procedures to be followed as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is still in force in the State though polling took place on April 11.After the screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary cleared the agenda of the Cabinet meeting, it was sent to the ECI through the Chief Electoral Officer on May 10. The Election Commission gave permission to hold the Cabinet meeting only on Monday evening, with certain conditions.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy informed that they discussed the issues mentioned in the agenda. According to him, the officials have prepared the estimates to a tune of `3 crore for compensating 7,349 horticulture farmers, who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities, untimely rains and other factors. After discussing at length the drinking water problem, Naidu made it clear that there should not be any financial difficulties for mitigating the crisis.

Somireddy said that the Chief Minister expressed happiness over the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) playing a crucial role and issuing cyclone alerts and offering other services to other States.

“We don’t have any problem with the officials. Because of their cooperation, AP performed well in different sectors in the last five years. But, we fight against attempts to increase the gap between people and the elected government in the name of MCC and trouble the people of AP as per the directions of PM Modi,” he said.

Three ministers skip meeting

Three ministers, including Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (Finance), Pithani Satyanarayana (Labour) and Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao (Mines) did not attend the Cabinet meeting. It is learnt that Yanamala was away in Italy. The two other ministers were not in the State capital and they could not attend the meet due to the EC’s last-minute nod.