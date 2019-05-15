Home Cities Vijayawada

CCTVs, metal detectors, bag scanners mooted for security at Durga temple

To this, the CSW officials advised the temple authorities to arrange checkpoints near the queues and restrict use of mobile phones and bags inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Published: 15th May 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City Security Wing (CSW) officials on Tuesday convened a meeting with Goddess Kanaka Durga temple administration and asked them to beef up security at Indrakeeladri in the wake of recent Sri Lanka serial blasts and Uttar Pradesh temple stampede.

The meeting held at the temple’s administrative office on Tuesday was chaired by temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma, DCP (law and order) Venkata Appala Naidu, ADCP (traffic) Madhav Reddy, CSW ACP Chenchu Reddy, Special Branch ACP KVSN Murthy and ADCP (law and order) L Chandrasekhar. 

During the meeting, the CSW officials suggested that temple officials procure metal detectors, CCTV cameras, luggage bag scanners and door frame metal detectors for strengthening security arrangements at the hill shrine. The temple EO informed CSW officials that the temple witnesses a footfall of 35,000-45,000 devotees on normal days whereas the number rises to 60,000 in weekends and festive days. To this, the CSW officials advised the temple authorities to arrange checkpoints near the queues and restrict use of mobile phones and bags inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
City Security Wing Kanaka Durga temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp