DEMU passenger train derails, none injured

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One coach of Vijayawada-Machilipatnam DEMU passenger train derailed near Vadlamannadu railway station on Tuesday. However, no one was injured in the incident.

According to railway officials, Train no. 77215 Vijayawada-Machilipatnam DEMU passenger coach derailed due to ‘cattle run over’ at 6.35 pm near Vadlamannadu Railway Station between Pedana and Kavutharam railway stations in Gudivada-Machilipatnam sections.An accident relief van and a medical relief van were sent to the accident spot for taking necessary action, the release said.