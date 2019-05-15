Octogenarian found dead

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An 80-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Adarsha Nagar of Machilipatnam late Monday night.After observing the scene, police suspect that it could be a case of murder for gain. According to Machilipatnam police, the incident came to light around 10 pm on Monday when the neighbours informed that Karra Bhagyamma (80) was found lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom. Bhagyamma was living alone in her flat in the colony for the past four years. She is survived by two sons. Knowing that Bhagyamma was residing alone at the house, miscreants might have barged into the house and killed her for money. Gold ornaments, cash and other valuables were missing from home.