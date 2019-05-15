Home Cities Vijayawada

Police arrest accused in businessman murder case

Accused Chandrasekhar stabbed his business partner Yalamanchili Seshu Kumar Chowdary to death following an argument over share in business and fled the scene.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police on Tuesday arrested the accused in the murder case of a businessman. The murder took place at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College campus in China Avutupalli of Gannavaram mandal two days ago.

Accused Chandrasekhar stabbed his business partner Yalamanchili Seshu Kumar Chowdary to death following an argument over share in business and fled the scene. Following a complaint lodged by family members of Seshu Kumar, police filed a murder case against Sekhar and launched a manhunt to nab him.
The incident occurred on Saturday night inside the college canteen. Sekhar attacked Seshu Kumar with a knife following a heated argument. Seshu Kumar and Sekhar started business four years ago.

While Sekhar invested Rs 1.5 lakh, Seshu put Rs 5 lakh in the canteen business. When Sekhar suffered losses in other businesses, he started demanding Seshu to handover the canteen business to him, for which he expressed his unwillingness.

Holding a grudge against Seshu, Sekhar stabbed the former to death and fled the scene. Seshu Kumar died while undergoing treatment. “We tracked the location of Sekhar based on his mobile phone signal. He took shelter in his relative’s house after killing Seshu Kumar. The accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday,” said Gannavaram police.

