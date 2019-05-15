Home Cities Vijayawada

Stalin with Naidu? DMK leader comes calling

The DMK senior leader, who came with his family, was received by TDP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh.

Published: 15th May 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao closeted with DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai and reportedly invited the latter to be part of his proposed non-BJP and non-Congress Federal Front, party treasurer Durai Murugan on Tuesday met Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat in Amaravati .

Murugan is learnt to have briefed Naidu about what transpired between Stalin and KCR and reportedly made it clear that the DMK would sail with the Congress-led alliance in which the TDP is also a partner.
The DMK, considering the bypolls in four Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu on May 19, does not want to rock its alliance with the Congress by sending any wrong signal.

The DMK senior leader, who came with his family, was received by TDP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh.

Durai refused to speak to the media and left the place. The meeting attains significance at a time when leaders of two regional parties – Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP and Chandrasekhar Rao of TRS – are engaged in a game of one-upmanship to play a key role in national politics.

KCR is trying hard to stitch Federal Front sans the Congress and the BJP at national-level with support of regional parties with an eye on ‘Delhi’, while Naidu, too, is sparing no effort to form a Third Front consisting of the Congress and all non-BJP parties.  

It may be recalled here that after a meeting with KCR and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik in December last year with a similar objective, BJD MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik met Naidu a day after in Amaravati.
The meeting between Naidu and the BJD MP then was to ‘extend support to Naidu over EVM’s’. Incidentally, this time too, just a day after KCR met Stalin, a representative of the DMK rushed to Naidu and held talks. When contacted, senior leaders of the TDP said they were not aware of the details of the meeting as it was ‘one-to-one’. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp